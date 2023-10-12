Is Adecoagro (AGRO) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Adecoagro (AGRO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Adecoagro is one of 193 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Adecoagro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGRO's full-year earnings has moved 25.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AGRO has returned 30.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 11.6% on average. As we can see, Adecoagro is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY). The stock is up 26.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Associated British Foods PLC's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Adecoagro belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 23.7% so far this year, so AGRO is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Associated British Foods PLC falls under the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 46 stocks and is ranked #180. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -17.6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Adecoagro and Associated British Foods PLC as they could maintain their solid performance.

