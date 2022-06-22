Is Adecoagro (AGRO) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Adecoagro (AGRO) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Adecoagro is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 194 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Adecoagro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGRO's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AGRO has moved about 17.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 2.1% on average. This means that Adecoagro is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.6%.

Over the past three months, Pilgrim's Pride's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 36.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adecoagro belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.9% so far this year, meaning that AGRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Pilgrim's Pride falls under the Food - Meat Products industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #21. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -6.1%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Adecoagro and Pilgrim's Pride as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.