Is Adecco SA (AHEXY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Adecco SA (AHEXY). AHEXY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 18.90 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 22.73. AHEXY's Forward P/E has been as high as 85.96 and as low as 7.11, with a median of 19.14, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for AHEXY is its P/B ratio of 3.01. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 7.06. AHEXY's P/B has been as high as 3.04 and as low as 1.18, with a median of 2.30, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. AHEXY has a P/S ratio of 0.48. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.98.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Adecco SA is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AHEXY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

