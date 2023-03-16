Is Adecco (AHEXY) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Adecco SA (AHEXY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Adecco SA is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 345 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adecco SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AHEXY's full-year earnings has moved 10.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AHEXY has gained about 3.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 0.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Adecco SA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL). The stock has returned 2.4% year-to-date.

For Amplitude, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Adecco SA belongs to the Outsourcing industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 7.2% so far this year, so AHEXY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Amplitude, Inc. falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 199 stocks and is ranked #104. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Adecco SA and Amplitude, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.