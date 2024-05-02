Is Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Addus HomeCare (ADUS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Addus HomeCare is one of 1050 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Addus HomeCare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADUS' full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ADUS has returned 6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 2.3% on average. This means that Addus HomeCare is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

HCA Healthcare (HCA) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14.3%.

Over the past three months, HCA Healthcare's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Addus HomeCare belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.7% so far this year, so ADUS is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, HCA Healthcare belongs to the Medical - Hospital industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #100. The industry has moved +14.9% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Addus HomeCare and HCA Healthcare. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.