Is Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Addus HomeCare (ADUS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Addus HomeCare is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1165 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Addus HomeCare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADUS' full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ADUS has moved about 0.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -5.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Addus HomeCare is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH). The stock has returned 31.7% year-to-date.

For Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Addus HomeCare belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #178 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.2% this year, meaning that ADUS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, however, belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #34. The industry has moved +5.3% so far this year.

Addus HomeCare and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

