Is ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is ADC Therapeutics's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, ADC Therapeutics had US$38.4m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$439.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$400.8m.

A Look At ADC Therapeutics' Liabilities

NYSE:ADCT Debt to Equity History April 6th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, ADC Therapeutics had liabilities of US$40.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$137.8m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$439.2m in cash and US$1.70m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$262.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that ADC Therapeutics has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, ADC Therapeutics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine ADC Therapeutics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Given its lack of meaningful operating revenue, ADC Therapeutics shareholders no doubt hope it can fund itself until it has a profitable product.

So How Risky Is ADC Therapeutics?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months ADC Therapeutics lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$172m and booked a US$246m accounting loss. With only US$400.8m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for ADC Therapeutics (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

