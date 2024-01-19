Is ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ADC Therapeutics SA is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1077 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ADC Therapeutics SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADCT's full-year earnings has moved 19.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ADCT has returned 10.2% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -1%. This shows that ADC Therapeutics SA is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX). The stock is up 8.4% year-to-date.

For CytomX Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 89.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, ADC Therapeutics SA belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 523 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 13.7% so far this year, meaning that ADCT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. CytomX Therapeutics is also part of the same industry.

ADC Therapeutics SA and CytomX Therapeutics could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.