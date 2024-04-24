Is AdaptHealth (AHCO) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AdaptHealth Corp. is one of 1051 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AdaptHealth Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AHCO's full-year earnings has moved 15.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AHCO has returned about 34.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 1.7% on average. This shows that AdaptHealth Corp. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT). The stock has returned 170.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, AdaptHealth Corp. belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 91 individual companies and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.8% so far this year, so AHCO is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 506-stock industry is currently ranked #78. The industry has moved -7.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to AdaptHealth Corp. and Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

