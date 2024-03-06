Is AdaptHealth (AHCO) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

AdaptHealth Corp. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1067 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AdaptHealth Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AHCO's full-year earnings has moved 14.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AHCO has moved about 42.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 6.5% on average. This means that AdaptHealth Corp. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.5%.

Over the past three months, Ascendis Pharma A/S's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 35.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, AdaptHealth Corp. is a member of the Medical - Products industry, which includes 96 individual companies and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.5% so far this year, meaning that AHCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 515-stock industry is ranked #74. The industry has moved +1.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track AdaptHealth Corp. and Ascendis Pharma A/S. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.