Is Adagene (ADAG) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (ADAG) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR is one of 1144 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADAG's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ADAG has returned 9.8% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -3.2%. This shows that Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is The Cooper Companies (COO). The stock has returned 14.3% year-to-date.

For The Cooper Companies, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 552 individual stocks and currently sits at #111 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.9% so far this year, so ADAG is performing better in this area.

The Cooper Companies, however, belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry. Currently, this 18-stock industry is ranked #33. The industry has moved +6.3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR and The Cooper Companies as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

