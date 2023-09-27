Is Adagene (ADAG) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (ADAG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR is one of 1108 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADAG's full-year earnings has moved 57.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ADAG has returned about 4.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 6.2%. As we can see, Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (ANTX) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 59.7%.

Over the past three months, AN2 Therapeutics, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 531 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 15.1% so far this year, so ADAG is performing better in this area. AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR and AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (ADAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (ANTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.