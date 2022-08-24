Is Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Acushnet Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Acushnet Holdings had US$395.5m of debt, up from US$344.3m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had US$107.4m in cash, and so its net debt is US$288.1m. NYSE:GOLF Debt to Equity History August 24th 2022

How Strong Is Acushnet Holdings' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Acushnet Holdings had liabilities of US$548.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$437.8m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$107.4m as well as receivables valued at US$386.3m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$492.4m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Acushnet Holdings has a market capitalization of US$3.61b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Acushnet Holdings has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.1. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 39.1 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. It is just as well that Acushnet Holdings's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 36% over the last year. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Acushnet Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Acushnet Holdings produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 70% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Acushnet Holdings's EBIT growth rate was a real negative on this analysis, although the other factors we considered were considerably better. In particular, we are dazzled with its interest cover. Considering this range of data points, we think Acushnet Holdings is in a good position to manage its debt levels. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Acushnet Holdings you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

