Is Acushnet (GOLF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Acushnet (GOLF) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Acushnet is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 292 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Acushnet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOLF's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, GOLF has moved about 5.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 1.8% on average. This means that Acushnet is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Honest (HNST). The stock has returned 4.9% year-to-date.

In Honest's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Acushnet belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #206 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.6% this year, meaning that GOLF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Honest belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. This 25-stock industry is currently ranked #159. The industry has moved -3.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Acushnet and Honest as they could maintain their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Acushnet (GOLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.