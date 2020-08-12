Is Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ATNM and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 901 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ATNM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATNM's full-year earnings has moved 55.88% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ATNM has returned 47.76% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 0.63% on average. As we can see, Actinium Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, ATNM belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 170 individual stocks and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.50% this year, meaning that ATNM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ATNM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.