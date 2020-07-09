Is Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ATNM and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals is one of 904 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ATNM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATNM's full-year earnings has moved 55.88% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ATNM has returned about 62.06% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 1.53%. This shows that Actinium Pharmaceuticals is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, ATNM belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 173 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.44% so far this year, so ATNM is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on ATNM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

