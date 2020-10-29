Is Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ATNM and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals is one of 931 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ATNM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATNM's full-year earnings has moved 11.42% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ATNM has returned 63.82% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 4.57% on average. This means that Actinium Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, ATNM belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 181 individual stocks and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9.79% so far this year, so ATNM is performing better in this area.

ATNM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

