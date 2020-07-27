Is Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals is a member of our Medical group, which includes 903 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ATNM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATNM's full-year earnings has moved 55.88% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ATNM has returned about 144.33% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 1.03%. This means that Actinium Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, ATNM belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 172 individual stocks and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 7.56% so far this year, so ATNM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

ATNM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

