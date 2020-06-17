Is Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals is one of 887 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ATNM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATNM's full-year earnings has moved 29.41% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ATNM has returned about 104.41% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.63%. This means that Actinium Pharmaceuticals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, ATNM belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 170 individual stocks and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.32% so far this year, so ATNM is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on ATNM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.