Is Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 909 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ATNM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATNM's full-year earnings has moved 5.56% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ATNM has moved about 9.14% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 0.12%. This means that Actinium Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, ATNM belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 176 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.40% so far this year, so ATNM is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to ATNM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.