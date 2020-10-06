Is ACTHX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

If you're looking for a Muni - Bonds fund category, then a potential option is Invesco High Yield Municipals A (ACTHX). ACTHX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

ACTHX is one of many Muni - Bonds funds to choose from. Muni - Bonds funds invest in debt securities issued by states and local municipalities, which are typically used to pay for infrastructure construction, schools, and other government functions. These securities can be backed by taxes (revenue bonds), but others are known as " general obligation " and are not necessarily backed by a defined source. These bonds are especially attractive because of their inherent tax benefits.

History of Fund/Manager

ACTHX finds itself in the Invesco family, based out of Kansas City, MO. Since Invesco High Yield Municipals A made its debut in January of 1986, ACTHX has garnered more than $6.12 billion in assets. The fund is currently managed by a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 4.5%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 3.59%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, ACTHX's standard deviation comes in at 7.65%, compared to the category average of 12.58%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 6.58% compared to the category average of 10.99%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

With a beta of 1.04, this fund is more volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, ACTHX has a negative alpha of -0.82, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Ratings

Investors should also consider a bond's rating, which is a grade ( 'AAA' to 'D' ) given to a bond that indicates its credit quality. With this letter scale in mind, ACTHX has 24.99% in medium quality bonds, with ratings of 'A' to 'BBB'. The fund's junk bond component-bonds rated 'BB' or below-is at 27.73%, giving ACTHX an average quality of BBB. This means that it focuses on medium quality securities.

However, it is worth noting that 39 % of the bonds in this fund are not ranked, so take the average quality level with a bit of caution.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, ACTHX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.86% compared to the category average of 0.83%. ACTHX is actually more expensive than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $1,000 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $50.

Bottom Line

Overall, Invesco High Yield Municipals A ( ACTHX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and higher fees, this fund looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

