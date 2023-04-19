Is ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has ACRES Commercial (ACR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

ACRES Commercial is a member of our Finance group, which includes 874 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ACRES Commercial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACR's full-year earnings has moved 31.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ACR has moved about 14.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 1.8%. This means that ACRES Commercial is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). The stock is up 5.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ACRES Commercial belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #183 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.9% so far this year, so ACR is performing better in this area.

In contrast, JPMorgan Chase & Co. falls under the Banks - Major Regional industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #200. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.4%.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to ACRES Commercial and JPMorgan Chase & Co. as they could maintain their solid performance.

