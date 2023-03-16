Is ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. ACRES Commercial (ACR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ACRES Commercial is a member of our Finance group, which includes 867 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ACRES Commercial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACR's full-year earnings has moved 31.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ACR has returned about 1.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 3.8%. This means that ACRES Commercial is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Cincinnati Financial (CINF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5%.

The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial's current year EPS has increased 14% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ACRES Commercial belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.5% this year, meaning that ACR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Cincinnati Financial falls under the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #92. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to ACRES Commercial and Cincinnati Financial as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.