Is ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is ACRES Commercial (ACR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ACRES Commercial is one of 872 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ACRES Commercial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACR's full-year earnings has moved 10.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ACR has moved about 1.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 13.2% on average. This shows that ACRES Commercial is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Barings BDC (BBDC). The stock has returned 0.9% year-to-date.

For Barings BDC, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, ACRES Commercial belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #215 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 28.6% so far this year, so ACR is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Barings BDC belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. This 36-stock industry is currently ranked #9. The industry has moved -8.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on ACRES Commercial and Barings BDC as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BARINGS BDC, INC. (BBDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.