Is ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is ACRES Commercial (ACR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

ACRES Commercial is one of 843 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ACRES Commercial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACR's full-year earnings has moved 19.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ACR has returned about 17.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 16.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that ACRES Commercial is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is BTCS Inc. (BTCS). The stock is up 141.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for BTCS Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 18.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ACRES Commercial belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, which includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #198 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.9% so far this year, so ACR is performing better in this area.

BTCS Inc. however, belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Currently, this 63-stock industry is ranked #160. The industry has moved +18.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on ACRES Commercial and BTCS Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

