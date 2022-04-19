Is ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has ACRES Commercial (ACR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

ACRES Commercial is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 895 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ACRES Commercial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACR's full-year earnings has moved 63.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ACR has returned 2.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -4.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that ACRES Commercial is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B). The stock is up 15.9% year-to-date.

In Berkshire Hathaway B's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, ACRES Commercial is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust industry, which includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 9.3% this year, meaning that ACR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Berkshire Hathaway B, however, belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #65. The industry has moved +13.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to ACRES Commercial and Berkshire Hathaway B as they could maintain their solid performance.

