Is ACM Research (ACMR) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ACM Research, Inc. is one of 637 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ACM Research, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACMR's full-year earnings has moved 12.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ACMR has returned about 72.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 41.1%. This means that ACM Research, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 41.7%.

Over the past three months, Alphabet Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, ACM Research, Inc. is a member of the Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry, which includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 31.6% so far this year, so ACMR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Alphabet Inc. falls under the Internet - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #81. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +42.4%.

ACM Research, Inc. and Alphabet Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

