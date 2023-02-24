Is ACM Research (ACMR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ACM Research, Inc. is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 648 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ACM Research, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACMR's full-year earnings has moved 120% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ACMR has returned 50.5% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 11.3%. As we can see, ACM Research, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Orange (ORAN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.5%.

The consensus estimate for Orange's current year EPS has increased 9.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ACM Research, Inc. belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry, which includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 25.7% so far this year, so ACMR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Orange belongs to the Wireless Non-US industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #24. The industry has moved +11.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to ACM Research, Inc. and Orange as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.