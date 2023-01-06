Is ACM Research (ACMR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

ACM Research, Inc. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 655 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ACM Research, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACMR's full-year earnings has moved 26.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ACMR has returned about 23% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -36.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that ACM Research, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Bilibili (BILI). The stock has returned 23.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Bilibili's current year EPS has increased 17.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, ACM Research, Inc. is a member of the Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry, which includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 51.8% this year, meaning that ACMR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Bilibili, however, belongs to the Internet - Services industry. Currently, this 45-stock industry is ranked #99. The industry has moved -42% so far this year.

ACM Research, Inc. and Bilibili could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.