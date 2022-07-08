Is Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Aclaris Therapeutics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1191 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Aclaris Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACRS' full-year earnings has moved 19.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ACRS has moved about 14.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 12.6% on average. This shows that Aclaris Therapeutics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is GT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP). The stock is up 3.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, GT Biopharma, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 48.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aclaris Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 224 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 18.5% so far this year, so ACRS is performing better in this area.

In contrast, GT Biopharma, Inc. falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 558 stocks and is ranked #78. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -18.9%.

Aclaris Therapeutics and GT Biopharma, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

