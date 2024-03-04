Is Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aclaris Therapeutics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1067 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aclaris Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACRS' full-year earnings has moved 15.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ACRS has returned about 18.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 7.5%. This means that Aclaris Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX). The stock is up 20.2% year-to-date.

For Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 58% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aclaris Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 192 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.1% this year, meaning that ACRS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Aclaris Therapeutics and Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

