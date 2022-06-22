Is Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aclaris Therapeutics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1181 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aclaris Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACRS' full-year earnings has moved 19.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ACRS has returned 10% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -17.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Aclaris Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Alkermes (ALKS) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.9%.

The consensus estimate for Alkermes' current year EPS has increased 13% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aclaris Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 231 individual stocks and currently sits at #143 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 25.2% so far this year, meaning that ACRS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Alkermes falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 550 stocks and is ranked #108. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -25.9%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Aclaris Therapeutics and Alkermes as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.