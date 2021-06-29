Is ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Potentially Undervalued?

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW), might not be a large cap stock, but it maintained its current share price over the past couple of month on the NASDAQGS, with a relatively tight range of US$37.03 to US$40.68. However, does this price actually reflect the true value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at ACI Worldwide’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in ACI Worldwide?

Good news, investors! ACI Worldwide is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $49.09, but it is currently trading at US$38.18 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, ACI Worldwide’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from ACI Worldwide?

NasdaqGS:ACIW Earnings and Revenue Growth June 29th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 74% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for ACI Worldwide. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since ACIW is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ACIW for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ACIW. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of ACI Worldwide.

If you are no longer interested in ACI Worldwide, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

