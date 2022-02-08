Is Acer Therapeutics, Inc. (ACER) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? (Revised)

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Acer Therapeutics, Inc. ACER one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1160 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Acer Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACER's full-year earnings has moved 18.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ACER has gained about 0.4% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 4.5%. As we can see, Acer Therapeutics, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Aptinyx Inc. APTX is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6%.

The consensus estimate for Aptinyx Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 0.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Acer Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 230 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.8% this year, meaning that ACER is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Aptinyx Inc. however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 538-stock industry is ranked #165. The industry has moved -6.3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Acer Therapeutics, Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on January 13, 2022, should no longer be relied upon.)

