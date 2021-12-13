Is Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Accuray's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Accuray had US$197.8m of debt, up from US$179.7m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$104.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$93.1m.

How Healthy Is Accuray's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ARAY Debt to Equity History December 13th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Accuray had liabilities of US$188.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$241.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$104.7m as well as receivables valued at US$94.6m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$230.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Accuray has a market capitalization of US$448.2m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While we wouldn't worry about Accuray's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.7, we think its super-low interest cover of 1.3 times is a sign of high leverage. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. Another concern for investors might be that Accuray's EBIT fell 14% in the last year. If things keep going like that, handling the debt will about as easy as bundling an angry house cat into its travel box. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Accuray can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. In the last three years, Accuray created free cash flow amounting to 16% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.

Our View

We'd go so far as to say Accuray's interest cover was disappointing. But at least its level of total liabilities is not so bad. It's also worth noting that Accuray is in the Medical Equipment industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Overall, we think it's fair to say that Accuray has enough debt that there are some real risks around the balance sheet. If everything goes well that may pay off but the downside of this debt is a greater risk of permanent losses. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Accuray is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

