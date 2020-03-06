Is Accuray (ARAY) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Accuray (ARAY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Accuray is one of 899 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ARAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARAY's full-year earnings has moved 38.10% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ARAY has returned about 5.67% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 3.32%. This means that Accuray is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, ARAY belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 96 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.36% so far this year, meaning that ARAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track ARAY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

