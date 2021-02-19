Is Acco Brands (ACCO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Acco Brands (ACCO) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ACCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.13, which compares to its industry's average of 13.22. ACCO's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.73 and as low as 3.02, with a median of 7.49, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that ACCO holds a PEG ratio of 1.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ACCO's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.91. Over the last 12 months, ACCO's PEG has been as high as 1.39 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 1.07.

Investors should also recognize that ACCO has a P/B ratio of 1.10. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.56. Over the past 12 months, ACCO's P/B has been as high as 1.22 and as low as 0.49, with a median of 0.88.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ACCO has a P/S ratio of 0.47. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.35.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Acco Brands's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ACCO is an impressive value stock right now.

