Stocks
ACN

Is Accenture Stock Worth its High Price?

Contributor
Samuel Smith TipRanks
Published

I am neutral on Accenture (ACN), as it has strong growth potential, general bullish sentiment from Wall Street analysts that is offset by a stretched valuation, and weak upside potential relative to its average price target.

Accenture is an Ireland-based multinational company that focuses on IT services and consulting. The company was founded in 2009 and incorporated in Dublin, Ireland.

Accenture's Strengths

Accenture is a Fortune 500 company that reported revenues of $50.53 billion in 2021. The company has more than 91 Fortune Global 100 companies, and over three-fourths of the Fortune Global 500 companies, as clients.

Recent Results

Accenture reported $14.97 billion in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, as compared to $11.76 billion generated in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2021, showing an increase of 27%. This placed the revenue more than $600 million over the higher end of its guidance range of $13.90 billion to $14.35 billion.

The company’s Consulting revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $8.39 billion, up 33% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Outsourcing revenues were $6.57 billion, up 21% on a year-over-year basis.

Revenues by geographic market were $6.91 billion generated in North America, up 26% on a year-over-year basis. In the European market, revenues of $5.10 billion were generated, showing an increase of 28% year-over-year. Revenues in growth markets were $2.96 billion, an improvement of 30% as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Gross margin for Q1 2022 was 32.9% as compared to the 33.1% gross margin in Q1 2021. Operating income increased to $2.43 billion as compared to the $1.89 billion on a year over year basis. Operating cash flow amounted to $531 million for the quarter.

As of November 30, 2021, Accenture’s total cash balance was $5.6 billion, as compared to $8.2 billion on August 31, 2021. On November 15, Accenture paid $0.97 cash dividends per share to shareholders, totaling $613 million.

The company has issued its second fiscal quarter 2022 guidance and expects revenue in that quarter to be between $14.30 billion to $14.75 billion, showing an improvement of 22% to 26%.

Valuation Metrics

ACN stock looks a bit pricey at the moment. It currently trades at a 22.48x enterprise value to EBITDA ratio, which seems quite high compared to its 5-year average ratio of 15.21x, though the company is expected to grow EBITDA by 17.0% in fiscal 2022 and by 9.3% in fiscal 2023.

The price to normalized earnings ratio also appears a bit high, as it currently trades at 38.37x compared to its 5-year average ratio of 25.53x, though it is expected to grow normalized earnings per share by 19.7% in fiscal 2022 and by 11.3% in fiscal 2023.

Wall Street’s Take

From Wall Street analysts, ACN earns a Moderate Buy analyst consensus based on 11 Buy ratings, 5 Hold ratings, and 0 Sell ratings in the past 3 months. Additionally, the average Accenture price target of $437.69 puts the upside potential at 5.6%.

Summary and Conclusions

Accenture is a leading player in its industry and enjoys a strong growth outlook as well as general bullishness from Wall Street analysts.

That said, the stock looks a bit pricey here, as it is trading well above its 5-year average valuation multiples and the average price target implies only mediocre upside over the next year. As a result, investors might want to wait for a pullback in the share price before adding shares.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Samuel Smith did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates  Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACN

Latest Stocks Videos

'Renaissance of Growth' Ahead for Auto Stocks: Ives

Dec 29, 2021

TipRanks

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular