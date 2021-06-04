Is Accenture plc's (NYSE:ACN) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Accenture's (NYSE:ACN) stock is up by a considerable 13% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Accenture's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Accenture is:

29% = US$5.5b ÷ US$19b (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.29 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Accenture's Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Accenture has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Probably as a result of this, Accenture was able to see a decent net income growth of 8.1% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Accenture's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 13% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NYSE:ACN Past Earnings Growth June 4th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Accenture is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Accenture Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Accenture has a three-year median payout ratio of 41%, which implies that it retains the remaining 59% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Accenture is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 40%. As a result, Accenture's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 29% for future ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Accenture's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

