Is Accenture plc's (NYSE:ACN) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already be aware that Accenture's (NYSE:ACN) stock increased significantly by 16% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Accenture's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Accenture is:

30% = US$6.3b ÷ US$21b (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.30.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Accenture's Earnings Growth And 30% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Accenture has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 17% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for Accenture's moderate 11% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Accenture's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 15% in the same period.

NYSE:ACN Past Earnings Growth December 21st 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Accenture's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Accenture Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Accenture has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 40% (or a retention ratio of 60%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Besides, Accenture has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 34% of its profits over the next three years. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 30%.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Accenture's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

