Is Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Accenture's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Accenture had debt of US$55.1m at the end of August 2022, a reduction from US$65.6m over a year. But on the other hand it also has US$7.89b in cash, leading to a US$7.84b net cash position. NYSE:ACN Debt to Equity History September 27th 2022

How Strong Is Accenture's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Accenture had liabilities of US$17.5b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$6.99b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$7.89b and US$11.8b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$4.85b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Accenture shares are worth a very impressive total of US$162.9b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Accenture boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also positive, Accenture grew its EBIT by 23% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Accenture can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Accenture has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Accenture actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing Up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Accenture's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$7.84b. The cherry on top was that in converted 106% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$8.8b. So is Accenture's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Accenture, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

