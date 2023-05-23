Is Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Accelerate Diagnostics is one of 1144 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Accelerate Diagnostics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXDX's full-year earnings has moved 11.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AXDX has returned about 6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.3%. This means that Accelerate Diagnostics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.9%.

In Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 38.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Accelerate Diagnostics belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 94 individual stocks and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.5% so far this year, so AXDX is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 552-stock industry is currently ranked #106. The industry has moved -5.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Accelerate Diagnostics and Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

