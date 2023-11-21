Is Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Accel Entertainment (ACEL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Accel Entertainment is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 281 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Accel Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACEL's full-year earnings has moved 14.7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ACEL has returned about 35.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 11.5%. This shows that Accel Entertainment is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (CDRO). The stock has returned 19.2% year-to-date.

In Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 61.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Accel Entertainment belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 23.8% so far this year, meaning that ACEL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Accel Entertainment and Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

