Is Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Accel Entertainment (ACEL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Accel Entertainment is one of 277 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Accel Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACEL's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ACEL has moved about 2.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -8.5%. This shows that Accel Entertainment is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Hugo Boss (BOSSY) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.9%.

Over the past three months, Hugo Boss' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Accel Entertainment belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 10% so far this year, meaning that ACEL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Hugo Boss falls under the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this industry has 20 stocks and is ranked #25. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -16.2%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Accel Entertainment and Hugo Boss as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free.Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.