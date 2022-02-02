Is Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Accel Entertainment (ACEL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Accel Entertainment is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 277 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Accel Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACEL's full-year earnings has moved 6.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ACEL has returned 1.2% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 7.4%. This shows that Accel Entertainment is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Hugo Boss (BOSSY). The stock has returned 9.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Hugo Boss' current year EPS has increased 7.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Accel Entertainment belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 9.6% this year, meaning that ACEL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Hugo Boss, however, belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #53. The industry has moved -9.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Accel Entertainment and Hugo Boss. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

