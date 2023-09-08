Is Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Acadia Realty Trust is one of 852 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Acadia Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AKR's full-year earnings has moved 5.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AKR has gained about 6% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 5.5%. As we can see, Acadia Realty Trust is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Allianz SE (ALIZY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10%.

Over the past three months, Allianz SE's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Acadia Realty Trust is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry, which includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.3% so far this year, meaning that AKR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Allianz SE, however, belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this 35-stock industry is ranked #88. The industry has moved -25.6% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Acadia Realty Trust and Allianz SE as they could maintain their solid performance.

