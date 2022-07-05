Is Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Acadia Healthcare is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1193 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Acadia Healthcare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACHC's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ACHC has moved about 17.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -13.7%. This means that Acadia Healthcare is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (CLPT). The stock is up 11.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Acadia Healthcare belongs to the Medical - Hospital industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 29.6% so far this year, meaning that ACHC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. falls under the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this industry has 105 stocks and is ranked #95. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -29.4%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Acadia Healthcare and ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

