Is Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ASO) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 28% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Academy Sports and Outdoors' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Academy Sports and Outdoors is:

42% = US$643m ÷ US$1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.42 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Academy Sports and Outdoors' Earnings Growth And 42% ROE

To begin with, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 32% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Academy Sports and Outdoors' considerable five year net income growth of 53% was to be expected.

We then compared Academy Sports and Outdoors' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 31% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:ASO Past Earnings Growth August 14th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Academy Sports and Outdoors''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Academy Sports and Outdoors Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Academy Sports and Outdoors' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 1.6%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 98% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 2.2% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 30% over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Academy Sports and Outdoors' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

