Is Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is one of 274 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASO's full-year earnings has moved 34% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ASO has gained about 107.7% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -11.3%. This means that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is AMMO, Inc. (POWW). The stock has returned 80.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for AMMO, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 8.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 37.2% this year, meaning that ASO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. AMMO, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. and AMMO, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

