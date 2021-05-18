Is Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ASO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors should also note that ASO holds a PEG ratio of 2.26. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ASO's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.33. Over the last 12 months, ASO's PEG has been as high as 3.65 and as low as 2.26, with a median of 3.37.

We should also highlight that ASO has a P/B ratio of 3. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. ASO's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 6.83. Over the past 12 months, ASO's P/B has been as high as 3.04 and as low as 1.35, with a median of 2.22.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ASO feels like a great value stock at the moment.

